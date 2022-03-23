Fairmont State announces Commencement dates

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University announced the dates for Commencement to honor its spring graduates.

The University’s 153rd Commencement taking place Friday, April 29 – Sunday, May 1 in the Feaster Center.

The University will hold five separate ceremonies to honor graduates from each college, in addition to a special student athlete ceremony and Fairmont State Alumni Golden Jubilee Celebration for the Class of 1972.

Spring Commencement ceremonies will be open to all guests and tickets will not be issued for entry.

“We are grateful and excited for the opportunity to gather in celebration of our Falcon graduates,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “These students overcame unprecedented challenges and thrived throughout the pandemic, and we look forward to honoring their resiliency and gathering together with their loved ones and our Falcon Family to celebrate their achievements.”

Commencement ceremonies will take place as follows:

Friday, April 29:

6:00 p.m. – Special Student Athlete Ceremony and Golden Jubilee Celebration for the Class of 1972

Saturday, April 30:

9:00 a.m. – College of Nursing Commencement and Pinning Ceremony

Noon – College of Education, Health & Human Performance and Regents Bachelor of Arts

3:00 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts

Sunday, May 1:

Noon – College of Science & Technology

3:00 p.m. – College of Business & Aviation

A livestream for each of the ceremonies will be available, allowing those unable to attend to join virtually and view in real-time.

Commencement details will continue to be available at www.fairmontstate.edu/commencement.

