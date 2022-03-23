Firefighter/EMT passes away in line of duty

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A Portsmouth Fire Department firefighter and EMT died Tuesday in the line of duty.

The fire department shared the news of Edward Long’s passing on its social media. According to the post, Long became unresponsive while returning from a call Tuesday morning. He was taken to SOMC where he later died.

Long had served with the fire department since March 1995. He his survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Firefighters say Long will be remembered for many fine qualities, including the pride he took caring for his truck, his talent as a storyteller, and his love for his family.

“As much as we hurt right now, we can only imagine the pain his family is feeling. We ask that you keep his family and all that knew and loved him in your thoughts and prayers in difficult days ahead,” the fire department posted.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced later.

