Homeless Camp Displaced in Morgantown creates Backlash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A breakup of a homeless camp in Morgantown on Monday has led to some backlash.

Police removed several people living under the Pleasant Street bridge.

Police Chief Eric Powell says they found out about the camp when a call came in about smoke.

“Our officers responded along with the fire department. The fire was put out but we observed there was an active encampment there, and we basically gave them notification at that time, which was over two weeks ago that it wasn’t permitted for them to be in the location they were in,” said Powell

When they returned some people were still camped out so, they were disbanded.

He says officers had to break it up for safety reasons, not just for the public but, the people in the camp as well.

“We try to make a determination based on the specific set of circumstances and, in this particular circumstance it poses a risk to both the people staying there as well as to the surrounding area,” said Powell.

Powell said they were told of other places they could stay.

Ash Orr, an advocate for people experiencing homelessness, said it’s not as easy as getting up and leaving when these camps are displaced.

“Whenever there is someone that is just told to up and move it is not as simple as simply finding them shelter at a homeless shelter. Our homeless shelter has a lot of barriers that you have to get through to even be taken in for intake,” said Orr.

One of those barriers is the Bartlett House in Morgantown only allows people to stay from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

They also don’t have storage for people’s belongings.

Many shelters are also full so, once kicked out they have nowhere to go.

Alice Meehan, a resident working to help people experiencing homelessness said it’s important to have compassion for these people.

“Many people with psychiatric problems, substance use disorder, developmental disabilities they’re not being served but, end up on the street they lose their ID’s, they become ineligible for everything and it’s just and endless cycle.”

