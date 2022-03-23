Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 23, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing another warm, calm afternoon yesterday, today will be a rainy, windy afternoon. This comes as a low-pressure system pushes in from the west, bringing instability to our region. As a result, we’ll see a steady rain move in this morning. This rain lasts until about midday. Then we get a break from the rain during the mid-afternoon hours. Around this time, sustained winds will be breezy, coming from the southwest at 15-20 mph. Wind gusts will be around 25-30 mph in the lowlands, and well over 30 mph in the mountains, which could cause problems. So we’ll be watching carefully. These wind gusts die down after midnight. We might also see partly clear skies during this time. Then after 6 PM, a line of showers, accompanied by a few thunderstorms, will push into our area, as the cold front moves in. The rain showers last until after midnight. Some of these showers and storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, which could cause lower visibility and slick roads. We might even see hail if the storms are strong enough. By the time the rain leaves, we’ll likely see 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in some areas. So the Storm Prediction Center has West Virginia under a Marginal Risk, which means we could see isolated, short-lived severe storms. So we’ll be watching carefully. This does mean, however, that you’ll want some extra time on the roads to account for the rain at times, and have plans in place in case something happens. On the bright side, this afternoon will be warm, with highs in the low-70s. Overall, expect a rainy, windy day.

After the rain leaves, tomorrow will be much calmer, with partly cloudy skies. This is thanks to drier air moving into our region. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, not a bad day. By Friday, expect much cooler temperatures, with highs in the 40s, as a cool air mass settles in behind today’s cold front. A weak disturbance brings light rain showers into our region, although not much is expected. Another weak front then moves in on Saturday, bringing more light rain showers in the lowlands and, depending on how cool it is, even some light accumulating snow showers in the mountains. Not much is expected, however. We then dry out as we move into next week. In short, today will be rainy and windy, we take a break from any rain tomorrow, and cooler temperatures and light showers move in this weekend.

Today: Expect a steady rain this morning, up until midday, when it moves east. Then we get a break from the rain in the afternoon, allowing some sunshine to peek through at times. Winds will come from the SE at 10-20 mph, and wind gusts will be higher. Temperatures will be in the low-70s, well above-average for late-March. Overall, expect a rainy morning and a warm but windy afternoon. During the mid-evening hours, rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, come back. High: 73.

Tonight: Rain showers, and a few thunderstorms, move in tonight, but those showers should end before midnight. After that, we’re left with just light showers. Some thunderstorms could come with heavy rain and gusty winds, so we will be watching carefully. Between today and tonight, expect about 1″ in total in some areas, which could mean slick spots on some roads. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, a dreary, mild night, with some rain. Low: 49.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see some sunshine. Winds will come from the WSW at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Barring a light shower, however, we should stay dry. Overall, a calm, warm afternoon. High: 65.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy and overcast, and we might see a light shower or two during the afternoon. Winds will come from the WSW at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s, cooler-than-average for this time of year. Overall, a gray afternoon if you’re heading out. High: 50.

