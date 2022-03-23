Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | March 23, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today saw some heavy rain in the morning, which cleared by the afternoon, many of us seeing some blue skies. But thunderstorms are passing through our area tonight, and these storms are capable of producing some heavy rain, damaging winds, dime to quarter-sized hail, and the possibility of a tornado cannot be ruled out. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10pm tonight for the counties of Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Ritchie and Gilmer. The largest threat of this severe weather in our area comes around 7-9pm, as the cold front associated with this system crosses over West Virginia. After midnight, this front will have moved to our east, leaving behind a few light, isolated rain showers before drying out after sunrise. For the rest of tonight, we could see anywhere from another 0.25 inches to 0.5 inches of rain, depending on the location and duration of downpours. Tomorrow will be a mostly dry day, barring a stray shower or two in the early evening, and temperatures will be in the mid 60s. However, temperatures start on a cooling trend as we head into the weekend. Friday will only reach the low 50s and upper 40s, and a few isolated showers are possible, but showers are more likely on Saturday, with highs reaching the mid-40s. As temperatures cool Saturday night, those rain showers may turn to some snow showers, especially in the mountains. Sunday, however, dry conditions will return, but temperatures will likely only max out in the upper 30s.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail. Low: 49

Tomorrow: A mix of clouds and sun; PM stray showers possible. High: 65

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 50

Saturday: Rain showers likely; possible show showers in the higher elevations. High: 44

