Lane closure to last for months on US 50 in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane on US 50 will be closed beginning Monday, March 28 and will remain closed for months.

A lane eastbound and westbound on US 50 will be closed from mile post 7.18 to mile post 13.56 at all times beginning March 28.

The closure will last until Friday, June 10.

The reason for the lane closure is for joint repair and milling and paving.

The lane closure will remain in effect until the work is completed at all times.

Delays are to be expected and motorists are asked to plan ahead, allowing additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

