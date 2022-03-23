Morgantown History Museum seeking local artifacts for collection

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown History Museum is asking for the community’s help in donating local history artifacts and memorabilia for the permanent collection at the museum.

The museum is emphasizing updates on exhibits about pre-history, WWI, WWII, and other armed conflicts, history of African Americans, Don Knotts, and entertainment in Morgantown.

Artifacts from those categories are highly encouraged.

“Community donations, many from family connections or heirlooms, are a crucial part of how the Morgantown History Museum expands its collection,” said Vincent Kitch, director of the Arts & Cultural Department for the City of Morgantown. “It is an important part of the process that allows us to preserve and tell the history of Morgantown and Monongalia County.”

The museum’s mission is to preserve and promote the history of Morgantown and Monongalia County.

The museum’s collection helps tell the history of our region and is made up of social, cultural, industrial, and military artifacts, photographs, papers, historic books, and a host of items from pre-history to the present.

Much of the collection has come from generous donations from the community.

To donate artifacts, memorabilia, or other objects that have connections to Morgantown and Monongalia County, please contact the Morgantown History Museum at 304-319-1800 or email morgantownwvhistory@morgantownwv.gov.

