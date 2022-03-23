Advertisement

Morgantown woman accused of hitting woman with bat

A Morgantown woman was arrested on Monday after officers said she hit another woman with a bat.
(WBKO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman was arrested on Monday after officers said she hit another woman with a bat.

Officers responded to a home in Morgantown on Sunday and spoke with a woman who said a woman Savannah Twyman, 31, of Morgantown, had struck her with a baseball hat, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they went to the home, and a woman answered the door and responded to the name “Savannah.”

Court documents say officers saw a baseball bat and blood on the floor at the home, leading to Twyman’s arrest.

Twyman has been charged with malicious assault and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

