Tornado Watch in effect for parts of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tornado Watch has been put in effect for portions of North-Central West Virginia.

This watch includes the counties of Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Ritchie, and Gilmer, among others to our west.

A Tornado WATCH indicates that all the ingredients for a tornado are present in the atmosphere, and you should be alert for possible tornado formation.

A Tornado WARNING indicates that a tornado has formed, and you should seek shelter immediately.

Stick with 5 News for continuous updates on this severe weather.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.