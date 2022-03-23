Tornado Watch in effect for parts of NCWV
The watch includes portions of NCWV.
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tornado Watch has been put in effect for portions of North-Central West Virginia.
This watch includes the counties of Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Ritchie, and Gilmer, among others to our west.
A Tornado WATCH indicates that all the ingredients for a tornado are present in the atmosphere, and you should be alert for possible tornado formation.
A Tornado WARNING indicates that a tornado has formed, and you should seek shelter immediately.
