Advertisement

Tornado Watch in effect for parts of NCWV

The watch includes portions of NCWV.
tornado watch ncwv
tornado watch ncwv(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tornado Watch has been put in effect for portions of North-Central West Virginia.

This watch includes the counties of Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Ritchie, and Gilmer, among others to our west.

A Tornado WATCH indicates that all the ingredients for a tornado are present in the atmosphere, and you should be alert for possible tornado formation.

A Tornado WARNING indicates that a tornado has formed, and you should seek shelter immediately.

Stick with 5 News for continuous updates on this severe weather.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVVA News is digging deeper into conditions at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) following the death...
Girlfriend of inmate complains of overcrowded conditions at SRJ after death of inmate
Jarred Alan Knotts
Grafton man arrested for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
Bridgeport woman accused of shoplifting
Bridgeport PD trying to identify woman accused of shoplifting
(Source: WVU)
WVU suspends, reprimands fraternities in wake of hazing, fighting allegations

Latest News

WVDNR fisheries biologist, Aaron Yeager (left), with Lucas King (right) holding King’s record...
Angler catches record-breaking musky
LAJVAMC Parking Garage Ribbon Cutting
Clarksburg VA opens parking garage
Treasurer’s Office returns $3.5 million in unclaimed property
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | Active cases below 500, 4 counties with 0 active cases