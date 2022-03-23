Treasurer’s Office returns $3.5 million in unclaimed property

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $3.5 million in unclaimed property to citizens, businesses governments and other organizations during the month of February.

“We had a strong month of unclaimed property payouts, and we are working diligently to improve how quickly and easily we can return money,” Treasurer Moore said. “Thanks to recently passed legislation, in the coming months we will be able to streamline the claims process so our citizens can be reunited with their money as quickly as possible.”

Unclaimed property can include financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for one year or longer. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards.

During the recent legislative session, lawmakers passed House Bill 4511, which modernizes the state’s unclaimed property laws and reduces the amount of paperwork required to complete many transactions.

The bill also creates a new automated program for processing some common claims to get checks to people faster.

“Once this bill is signed into law and takes effect, it will revolutionize how we process unclaimed property in our state,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is part of our ongoing efforts to modernize the Treasurer’s Office and make it more efficient for West Virginians.”

In addition to the new bill, the Treasurer’s Office this month launched a new map feature on the unclaimed property website that allows users to view how much unclaimed property is available in a city or county.

To view the interactive map, visit the website, wv.findyourunclaimedproperty.com, select the “Claiming Property” drop-down menu tab and click on “Map of Available Property.”

