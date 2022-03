BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Weston Fire Department is getting a new fire truck.

Fire Chief James Suttle tells 5 News it’s desperately needed.

For starters it’ll replace a current truck that was built in the 80s.

The new truck has a half-a-million dollar price tag.

Which the city will be paying for.

