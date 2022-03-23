WVU Helping Students with Ties to Ukraine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been nearly a month since Russian troops invaded Ukraine, and the war continues to impact people here in our area.

Nine students at WVU have ties to the country.

Some of those student’s now have no way to get home so, WVU is helping them out.

The college set up a fund to help students struggling from the war.

Henry Oliver from the university said it’s not just Ukrainians that are getting help, Russian students are too.

“So, these students, in a lot of ways have a uniquely different set of challenges because of the sanctions. their credit cards stopped working, bank accounts stopped working. and, you know, they’re not really a part of this so, we want to be able to help and support them as well and, we are doing exactly that.”

Oliver said people have opened up their houses for Ukrainian students to have a place to stay during breaks.

Anyone looking to donate can go to give.wvu.edu/ukraine.

