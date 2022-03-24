Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week: Morgantown boys’ basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “A moment of greatness... an awesome experience... it means the world... extraordinary... surreal... we deserved to win.”

That’s what winning the 2022 Class AAAA title meant to some of the Morgantown Mohigans. The entire basketball team earned the Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week honors of the players’ efforts in Charleston last weekend.

It was a journey to get to this point - the Mohigans went 24-4 through the regular and postseasons, undefeated in the state of West Virginia.

“Just means a lot for me that these wonderful young men got to win a state championship. That’s what my goal has been all year, for them to win one and their families to be able to experience that. For me that was the ultimate goal... to see them cut down the nets and order their championship rings is something I’ll remember forever.”

Morgantown breezed past Musselman in the quarterfinals, faced a bigger challenge against South Charleston and then the rest test came Saturday night against Parkersburg South, a contest that came down to the final baskets.

How were they able to pull it off in the end? Head coach Dave Tallman said it boiled down to one simple thing.

“Just their chemistry. They’re great kids and all friends. They go eat together after practices. Before practices, they get in here and work. They’re just a really special, tight-knit group.”

Looking toward the future, the Mohigans graduate a handful of seniors but retain plenty of talent from this year’s championship team, like point guard Sharron Young and forward Cameron Danser.

The future is bright with these guys moving up in the ranks of leadership, and with Tallman still ready to lead them all the way.

“We’ve never had a back-to-back championship here or in my family so that’s a goal. That’ll be the next goal, but for right now we’re going to enjoy this one.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.