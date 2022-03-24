Advertisement

Clarksburg man accused of striking, stomping man’s head, leaving him on feeding tube

A Clarksburg man was arrested on Wednesday after officers said he entered another man’s home and severely beat him up last month.
Robert Brockington
Robert Brockington(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested on Wednesday after officers said he entered another man’s home and severely beat him up last month.

On Feb. 19 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Robert Brockington, 39, of Clarksburg, entered a man’s home in Harrison County, where he asked where a woman was in the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Brockington went into a bedroom, where the man was asleep, and began striking him in the face with the butt end of a knife.

Someone in the home was able to intervene and temporarily stop the beating, and officers said they were able to help the victim to the living room in a recliner.

Court documents say Brockington then began striking the victim in the face again.

The man fell to the floor where Brockington “stomped” on the man’s head until people in the home stopped Brockington, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim, now severely beaten, was helped back into the recliner where officers said Brockington struck him at least one more time in the face.

Officers said the victim “remained in his severely beaten condition until approximately 5:30 p.m. when a call was made to Harrison County 911, asking to check on him.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they saw the victim in the recliner with shallow breathing and not responding to commands.

Due to the severe trauma, officers said the man was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he is still being treated for a brain injury and on a feeding tube as of March 4.

The man has also had surgery to insert metal orbital plates to repair broken bones surrounding his eye sockets, according to officers.

Brockington has been charged with malicious assault and is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.

