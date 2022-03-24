Advertisement

One dead in fatal workplace accident

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3/24/22 @ 3:38 p.m.)

Clarksburg Police Chief Kiddy confirmed to 5 News that one person died.

The fatal accident involved heavy equipment.

No other details have been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Multiple crews have responded to an apparent workplace accident in Clarksburg.

Details of the accident are limited at this time.

The accident happened on E. Main Street at approximately 2:36 p.m. Thursday.

Clarksburg Fire Department, Police Department, EMS, and the Medical Examiner responded to the accident scene.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

