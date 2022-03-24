Dozens of new houses being built in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are a lot of houses being built in Bridgeport right now.

While that’s a good thing for many, it’s also bringing some challenges to the city.

Andrea Kerr from the city of Bridgeport said more than 30 new houses are being built throughout the city.

“Currently we have 36 homes that are under construction. We have the new cherry grove development, there’s 5. We have about 20 right now being built in the Worthington area, which is in Charles Point and we have some scattered throughout the city also,” said Kerr.

Kerr also said it’s great for the local economy to have so many new people moving to the city.

Tim McNeely of McNeely Real Estate said the housing market in Bridgeport has always been desirable.

“There’s continued growth. We continue to grow. We have the airport and the industry surrounding the airport, the FBI, great schools. it’s just a market that continues to grow.”

McNeely said these houses that have been listed are going fast.

“They are selling quickly, sometimes within days of being listed.”

Kerr says it’s a great thing for the economy but, it can also pose problems.

“We do have to take a hard look at our schools being maxed out and to capacity so, there’s a lot of great that come from people moving into the city but, we have to take a hard look at some of the other areas that could be affected also.”

Kerr also says it’s becoming a challenge finding room for all the new houses that are needed.

“In Bridgeport we don’t have a lot of land left so, with a lot of homes we’re just busting at the seams.”

Despite the challenges Kerr says the accelerated growth is great for the city... as long as they can get past those speed bumps.

