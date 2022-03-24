Fairmont community celebrates Polar Bears’ state title

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The festivities are far from over in celebrating Fairmont Senior’s last-second state championship win Saturday evening in Charleston.

The Fairmont community showed out for the Polar Bears, honoring the Class AAA state title winners with a parade to the Field House and a watch party of the game that got them there.

“I still haven’t come down off the clouds,” head coach Dave Retton said. “It was just amazing to be a part of something that our guys fought through to get to Charleston. We didn’t say we were good enough to win a championship, good enough to win a game. We just felt we were good enough.”

Zycheus Dobbs hit the buzzer-beater to win the game, earning the sophomore his first state championship ring, something his brother Zyon knows well.

“It means everything to us. I had a chance to win two and getting to see him win one made me feel like I got a ring, too,” Zyon Dobbs said. “I’m just excited for him.”

Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith claimed his second state title of the year on Saturday, now having one in football and one in basketball in just the 2021-2022 school year.

“It means a lot to know that our city’s behind us, supporting us all the way,” Smith said. “Whenever we bring a big title like this to the city, it means a lot to everyone. It’s like a team effort for everybody.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.