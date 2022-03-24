Advertisement

Farmington man faces drug, firearm charges after traffic stop

Steven Tucker
Steven Tucker(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged with multiple drug charges and illegal possession of a firearm after a traffic stop on Sunday.

Officers pulled over Steven Tucker, 68, of Farmington, for an illegal registration, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Tucker also had a suspended license and admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. However, officers did not report finding any marijuana in the complaint.

The report says the vehicle was towed to the police station where a search warrant was executed on it.

In the vehicle, officers found a firearm, 3.42 grams of a white powder later identified as Fentanyl and 3.21 grams of a white, crystalline substance that tested positive as meth.

Because of a prior conviction, officers said Tucker is prohibited from owning a firearm.

Tucker has been charged with the following:

  • Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl
  • Unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl
  • Prohibited person with a firearm

Tucker is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

