Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 24, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a low-pressure system made its way into our area, bringing the threat of severe storms. Today will be much calmer, as drier air infiltrates our region. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see some sunshine at times. Barring a light sprinkle in the afternoon, we should stay dry. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-60s. Overall, expect a warm, nice afternoon. Tonight, skies will still be partly clear, with clouds building back in late-overnight. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overall, expect a cool, calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, a cool air mass settles in our area, as yesterday’s system moves eastward and drags in cool air from Canada. As a result, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s, much cooler than the past few days. Skies will also be cloudy and gray, with a few light rain showers pushing in at times. Overall, expect a gray, chilly day. Over the weekend, more cool temperatures, with highs in the 40s, settle into our region, so it will be chilly. A weak front pushes in on Saturday, bringing light rain/snow mix and rain to the lowlands and rain/snow mix to the mountains. Not much rain or snow is expected, with only a few inches of snow in the mountains at most. However, with the cold temperatures, a few slick spots could form. So be aware of that in your travels, just in case. The leftover precipitation is gone by Sunday afternoon. Next week starts with highs in the 40s, then we warm back up to the low-50s during the middle of next week. Rain chances increase towards the middle of the week. In short, today will be warm and nice, tomorrow will be gray and chilly, and the last weekend of March will bring some light rain and snow chances.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, so expect a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, an okay afternoon. High: 63.

Tonight: Only a few clouds will be in our area tonight. Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. Low: 41.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy and gray. We might see a few light sprinkles, but that is it. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, expect a cool, overcast end to the workweek. High: 51.

Saturday: Skies will be cloudy, with a few rain and snow showers in the morning. By the afternoon, expect rain/snow mix and rain, with most of the rain/snow mix in the mountains. There is some uncertainty with snow totals, but we’re not likely to see much. Still, it could cause slick spots, so we’re watching for that. Barring that, winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-40s. Overall, a chilly, gray afternoon, with some rain and snow. High: 43.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.