Jury finds Chasity Wodzinski guilty in death of 5-year-old nephew

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The verdict is in for Chasity Wodzinski, and the jury found her guilty in the death of her 5-year-old nephew.

The verdict came in shortly after noon on Thursday.

Wodzinski’s sentencing date has not been determined yet.

Wodzinski will face up to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Two others have already been convicted in connection to the death, Wodzinski’s husband Peter Wodzinski and her mother Michelle Boggs.

The incident with the 5-year-old boy took place in March 2020, when officers responded to Ruby Memorial Hospital on March 18 to investigate the abuse of the boy, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the boy had multiple bruises all over his body and a cut on his genital region.

The boy died on March 20, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

For more information about the three arrests, click here.

For prior coverage of Peter Wodzinski’s trial, click here.

For prior coverage of Michelle Boggs’ trial, click here.

