Kingwood named as a recipient of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants

T-Mobile has awarded Kingwood a $50,000 grant for a new project as a part of its Hometown Grants initiative.
Kingwood, WV
Kingwood, WV
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A community in Preston County was announced Thursday as one of 25 recipients across the country of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants.

Kingwood’s $50,000 grant will go towards creating a nature-themed playground along the West Virginia Northern Rail-Trail to encourage outdoor play.

“On behalf of the Preston County Commission, I just want to say how excited we are to have such a wonderful park as a part of the trail system. The investment by T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant award is going to be the final step to bring this project to completion,” said Samantha Stone, Preston County Commission. “Preston County Parks and Recreation continues to strive to reach every goal they set, and we are so lucky to have a team of professionals invested in, not only making Preston County a better place to live, but also providing activities to help and engaging our residents and visitors alike to live a healthy lifestyle. Thank you, T-Mobile, for the infusion of hope for a better tomorrow.”

Launched in April 2021, T-Mobile Hometown Grants is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart important new community development projects.

Hometown Grants are given every quarter to up to 25 small towns.

T-Mobile and the Preston County Commission will host an official check presentation Tuesday, April 12. Details will be provided closer to the event.

