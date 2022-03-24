Local athletes named to Class AA girls all-state teams
Four between first team and honorable mention
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four girls’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AA all-state teams Thursday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.
First team and honorable mentions are found below.
FIRST TEAM:
Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County
HONORABLE MENTION:
Jenna Barnett, Trinity Christian
Sophie Nelson, Ritchie County
Reagan Rudder, South Harrison
