Local athletes named to Class AA girls all-state teams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four girls’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AA all-state teams Thursday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

First team and honorable mentions are found below.

FIRST TEAM:

Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County

HONORABLE MENTION:

Jenna Barnett, Trinity Christian

Sophie Nelson, Ritchie County

Reagan Rudder, South Harrison

