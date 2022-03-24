Local athletes named to Class A boys all-state teams
Eight between first, second and honorable mention
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight boys’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class A all-state teams Wednesday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.
First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.
FIRST TEAM:
Rye Gadd, Webster County
Caleb Strode, Tyler Consolidated
SECOND TEAM:
Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley
Ashton Lycliter, Tucker County
HONORABLE MENTION:
Haygen Baker, Tyler Consolidated
Riley Clevenger, Webster County
Gavin Derby, Valley
Josh Lipscomb, Gilmer County
