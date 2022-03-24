Local athletes named to Class A boys all-state teams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight boys’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class A all-state teams Wednesday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.

FIRST TEAM:

Rye Gadd, Webster County

Caleb Strode, Tyler Consolidated

SECOND TEAM:

Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley

Ashton Lycliter, Tucker County

HONORABLE MENTION:

Haygen Baker, Tyler Consolidated

Riley Clevenger, Webster County

Gavin Derby, Valley

Josh Lipscomb, Gilmer County

