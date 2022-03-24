Marion County Schools prepare for their 2022-2023 budget amidst fuel cost increases

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County Schools planned their budget for the 2022-23 school year.

Treasurer with the Marion County Board of Education, Scott Reider, explained that the board worked with the County Accessor to estimate the funding they would receive between their regular levy and their excess levy.

The excess levy was voted on every few years by residents and was a tax that helped provide funding to schools in that county.

“It allows us to provide additional staff supplies, home improvements, and maintenance to our schools. That we would not be able to do otherwise. If we lost that levy,” Reider said.

Each school in Marion County received $10,000 to make any changes or updates needed that year.

Reider added between their regular levy and excess levy. The schools planned for an increase.

However, he was unsure how much the raise would help with their funding.

“Yeah, we are going to see an increase in our levy collections of about $200,000. I just hope that those collections will cover what we are going to see in an increase of fuel costs,” Reider said.

He added the rise in gas prices didn’t just affect transportation. It created a delivery surcharge for any supplies that the school needed to order.

Reider added that things could change, but they need to prepare.

“It could go back down. It could continue to go up. I mean hopefully it doesn’t go up anymore, but every little bit that goes up that’s a big driver on the overall budget,” he said.

He added once the rates were finalized. They would be published in the paper for residents to see.

