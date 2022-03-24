New veterans benefits office opens in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Veterans who are served by the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Clarksburg Benefits Office will have a new space to receive assistance in applying for access to their benefits.

WVDVA Cabinet Secretary Edward Diaz and other county and local officials gathered in Clarksburg for an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the state agency’s newest office.

Located at 153 West Main Street on the third floor of the state building in downtown Clarksburg, the new space will replace the older office that could no longer accommodate the state agency’s needs, Diaz said.

“We are thrilled to move our Clarksburg location to this new building that can better serve the veterans living in this region,” explained Diaz. “It is a newer building that is more accessible with better parking and facilities.”

The Clarksburg Benefits Office serves veterans who live in Doddridge, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties.

“Under Secretary Davis, the department had been working to make these offices more welcoming and more accessible to our veteran population,” stated Diaz. “I am proud to continue this effort so that we can better serve our veterans and their families.”

The WVDVA operates 15 benefits offices located throughout the state.

Veterans Service Officers at these facilities are trained to assist veterans and their dependents in applying for a variety of state and federal benefits.

These services are offered at no charge to the veteran or dependent.

The benefits available include tax benefits, education benefits, employment benefits, and more.

The department connected veterans in West Virginia to $2.5 billion worth of services and benefits in 2021. This is up $300 million from 2020.

Veterans and their family members that are interested in learning more about available benefits and services can visit their website to find the closest Benefits Office and schedule an appointment.

