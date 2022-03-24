One person dead in Monongalia County fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was killed in a structure fire just before noon on Wednesday near the Monongalia and Preston County line.

Officials said crews from the Masontown and Brookhaven Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire along Snake Hill Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and were able to get the fire under control within minutes of arrival.

One person was inside of the structure at the time of the fire and was unable to get out, dying in the blaze.

Officials told 5 News the person was sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

The name of the victim will be released at a later date.

The investigation is still ongoing for a potential cause of the fire.

