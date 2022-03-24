One person injured in multi-vehicle crash on US 50

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US 50 eastbound in Clarksburg.

Officials with Harrison County 911 Center said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person was injured in the accident.

The condition of the injured person is not known at this time.

One lane is closed on US 50 eastbound.

Clarksburg Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash in addition to Anmoore EMS.

