Raleigh County man saves 83-year-old woman from being crushed by car

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) - A routine trip to the Sophia Post Office nearly turned deadly for an 83-year-old Raleigh County woman last Wednesday.

After stepping out of her car to look for her phone, her son said the car unexpectedly started rolling backwards, trapping her beneath.

“The front wheel ended up on top of her back,” explained Phyllis Hylton’s son, Randy Hunt.

James Ellison, a complete stranger, just happened to be walking out of the post office at that very moment.

“I was coming out and heard a woman and it went quiet,” explained Ellison.

When Ellison saw that she was unconscious, he jumped into action. “I jumped in, put the car in drive and drove it off of her.”

Ellison said he then enlisted the help of Sophia firefighter, Chuck Lilly, and others who rendered aid.

When Hunt met his mother at the hospital, he held her hand as he thought it might be her last moments on earth. But when the surgeon came out with a smile, he knew she had survived. Hylton had a few cracked ribs and bruised lungs, but is expected to recover.

She thanked Ellison, Lilly, the firefighters, the Sophia Police Dept., her niece, and her church family at Memorial Baptist Church on Thursday.

“I want to thank James Ellison for pushing that car off, the Sophia Fire Dept., Thomas Trent, and everybody who has prayed for me. And my niece Tracy Ellen Farley who held my hand the whole time.”

Ellison and Hylton went into the post office last Wednesday as strangers, but they left forever friends.

“Somebody put me there for a reason. Somebody put me there, at the right time, at the right moment.”

