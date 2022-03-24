Randolph County man charged with crime from July 2021 thanks to DNA samples from Mountain Dew cans

VALLEY BEND, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been charged with breaking and entering in March 2022 after a long awaited DNA sample from Mountain Dew cans confirms he was connected to a July 2021 break-in, police say.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Mathew Johnson broke into J Rod’s Vending sometime between July 23 and July 26, 2021.

Police say J Rod’s employees suspected suspicious activity and called authorities when they found two Mountain Dew Voltage cans that were not there when they closed on July 23.

J Rod’s is connected to an apartment, where Johnson was allegedly spotted around that time. Police say Johnson is related to the owner of J Rod’s Vending.

On July 31, 2021, police made contact with Johnson who denied breaking and entering.

On Aug. 4, 2021, the used Mountain Dew cans were sent to the West Virginia State Police lab for DNA testing. Johnson was at Tygart Valley Regional Jail for unrelated charges.

On Jan. 25, 2022, police received a saliva sample from Johnson and another suspect who was arrested at an Elkins U-Haul Storage on unrelated charges five days earlier.

On March 22, 2022, police say the DNA from the Mountain Dew cans matched Johnson’s. He was arrested on breaking and entering charges. Police say the arrest will close the case nearly eight months after it opened.

