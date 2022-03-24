Advertisement

Recycle Right Morgantown announces programs

Activist taking care of environment during sorting paper waste to proper recycling bin on terrace
Activist taking care of environment during sorting paper waste to proper recycling bin on terrace(Photographee.eu | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Recycle Right Morgantown, the city’s initiative encouraging citizens to reduce, reuse, and recycle, is excited to announce its programs for 2022.

All events are free to the public and held at the City Garage located at 200 M-Tec Drive.

“With a new REAP grant, we are able to offer some really exciting programs for our community,” said Morgantown Special Projects Coordinator Vanessa Reaves. “These programs will expand recycling accessibility and reduce how much our community sends to the landfill.”

In partnership with PC Renewal, Recycle Right Morgantown will host three electronic recycling drop-off events from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on April 2, June 18 and August 6.

These events are open to all residents, businesses, non-profits, and government entities.

A certificate of destruction of hard drives can be purchased for $5 in cash at the events.

Republic Services has sponsored a small electronics recycling bin located in the Public Safety Building at 300 Spruce Street.

Small electronics including empty e-cigarettes and vaping pens, which contain a battery and heating element, can be recycled here. This bin is located next to the medication dispose bin in the lobby.

The first of three home composting workshops will be on April 23 from 10-11 a.m.

Participants will take home a composting bin and a handout.

The other workshops will be on May 21 and June 25, both from 10-11 a.m.

Attendance is limited and registration is required.

To sign up for one of the composting workshops, visit the Recycle Right Morgantown website.

