Sen. Capito says she won’t support a federal gas tax suspension

By Robert Castillo
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - We’ve told you about efforts to suspend the state gas taxes in the two Virginians. Senator Shelley Moore Capito says she’s against adjusting the federal tax on fuel. It could save Americans 18.4 cents per gallon at the pump. Capito says the impact on infrastructure is a big reason she’s opposed to temporarily removing the federal gas tax.

“First of all the big infrastructure package that we just passed has many new highways, Corridor H, King Coal Highway, Coalfields Expressway. All of that is paid for by the revenues of a gas tax. So it is essential that I think we keep that base load funding. There’s so many other things that we can do to lower the price of gas” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

Capito says she would leave a state suspension of the tax to state lawmakers.

