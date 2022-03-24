Stemple, Beaty sign with Potomac State women’s basketball

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - Adryan Stemple and Kennedy Beaty know each other on and off the court very well, so they want to keep that dynamic going at the next level.

Stemple and Beaty signed together to continue playing together at Potomac State College on the Catamount women’s basketball team.

“We read each other well on the floor, so we know what we’re doing,” Stemple said of the pair. “We just play pretty good together.”

