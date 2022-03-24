Advertisement

Stretch of I-79 closed in Marion County due to multiple accidents, fire

According to West Virginia 511, both northbound lanes are closed due to accidents at mile markers 127 and 133.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A stretch of I-79 in Marion County is closed due to an accident.

According to West Virginia 511, both northbound lanes are closed due to crashes at mile markers 127 and 133.

There is also a vehicle fire causing delays southbound at mile marker 126.

There are reports of heavy traffic backup in the area.

It appears a concrete canoe trailer from Fairmont State was involved in the accident at mile marker 133.

There is no word on injuries at this time or what may have caused the accidents.

The photos below are of the accident at mile marker 133 on I-79.

Crash in Marion Co.
Crash in Marion Co.(Powerwash Bros.)
Crash in Marion Co.
Crash in Marion Co.(Powerwash Bros.)
Marion County crash
Marion County crash(Powerwash Bros.)
Marion Co. crash
Marion Co. crash(Powerwash Bros.)
Marion Co. crash
Marion Co. crash(Powerwash Bros.)

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg excavator incident
One dead in fatal workplace accident
tornado watch ncwv
Tornado Watch in effect for parts of NCWV
Randolph County man charged with crime from July 2021 thanks to DNA samples from Mountain Dew cans
Morgantown woman accused of hitting woman with bat
One person dead in Monongalia County fire

Latest News

Dozens of New Houses being Build in Bridgeport
Dozens of New Houses being Build in Bridgeport
Dozens of New Houses being Build in Bridgeport
Dozens of New Houses being Build in Bridgeport
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, March 24
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, March 24
US 50 in Harrison County to experience traffic delay due to bridge construction
US 50 in Harrison County to experience traffic delay due to bridge construction
New veterans benefits office opens in Clarksburg
New veterans benefits office opens in Clarksburg