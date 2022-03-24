Stretch of I-79 closed in Marion County due to multiple accidents, fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A stretch of I-79 in Marion County is closed due to an accident.

According to West Virginia 511, both northbound lanes are closed due to crashes at mile markers 127 and 133.

There is also a vehicle fire causing delays southbound at mile marker 126.

There are reports of heavy traffic backup in the area.

It appears a concrete canoe trailer from Fairmont State was involved in the accident at mile marker 133.

There is no word on injuries at this time or what may have caused the accidents.

The photos below are of the accident at mile marker 133 on I-79.

Crash in Marion Co. (Powerwash Bros.)

