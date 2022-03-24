Advertisement

US 50 in Harrison County to experience traffic delay due to bridge construction

(Source: Raycom Media)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Beginning on Monday, US 50 near the West Virginia Avenue exit and Sycamore Street exit will experience a traffic delay.

The traffic delay will last from Monday, March 28 through Wednesday, June 1 for construction of the new Northview Overpass Bridge.

The lane closure will be on both eastbound and westbound of US 50.

A temporary concrete barrier will be placed on US 50 eastbound and westbound near the West Virginia Avenue exit and Sycamore Street exit.

Traffic will shift toward the existing median barrier with two 11-foot lanes, each direction.

Both Sycamore Street and West Virginia Avenue eastbound off ramps will be closed.

Eastbound traffic to Sycamore or West Virginia Avenue, follow posted detour.

Northview Overpass Bridge single lane will be closed going towards Northview (northbound).

Sycamore Street will be restricted to eastbound only for traffic coming from Northview.

Both West Virginia Avenue off ramp and on ramp westbound will be open.

Alternate routes are West Pike Street exit and WV 20, Joyce Street exit.

Delays are to be expected due to the work.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

