WVU Football 2022 seasons tickets now on sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Season tickets for WVU Football’s 2022 season are on sale to fans who did not have season tickets in 2021, the university announced Wednesday.

Season tickets are priced at $365. The university says fans who made new season ticket deposits will receive a ticket statement with their balance remaining to complete payment. New season ticket holders also can signup for an interest-free, five-month or three-month payment plan and enjoy the convenience of spreading out payments.

New season ticket orders can be made online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME, or in person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office located in the Coliseum. Payment must be made by check, cash, VISA, MasterCard, Discover or American Express.

Tickets available are located in the Blue, Red, Orange, Gold and Green Zone sections. Some tickets may require a Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) annual fund gift.

New season ticket holders will have the opportunity to select their seating locations through the Optional Seat Selection process in June, if they purchase by the Tuesday, May 3 priority deadline. Seat selection times will be based on MAC annual giving level and priority points within each level as of May 3, 2022. Priority to renew will be given to current season ticket holders.

For a Milan Puskar Stadium seating chart, visit WVUsports.com.

