Advertisement

WVU Football 2022 seasons tickets now on sale

WVU football suits up for final regular season game
WVU football suits up for final regular season game(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Season tickets for WVU Football’s 2022 season are on sale to fans who did not have season tickets in 2021, the university announced Wednesday.

Season tickets are priced at $365. The university says fans who made new season ticket deposits will receive a ticket statement with their balance remaining to complete payment. New season ticket holders also can signup for an interest-free, five-month or three-month payment plan and enjoy the convenience of spreading out payments.

New season ticket orders can be made online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME, or in person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office located in the Coliseum. Payment must be made by check, cash, VISA, MasterCard, Discover or American Express. 

Tickets available are located in the Blue, Red, Orange, Gold and Green Zone sections. Some tickets may require a Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) annual fund gift.

New season ticket holders will have the opportunity to select their seating locations through the Optional Seat Selection process in June, if they purchase by the Tuesday, May 3 priority deadline. Seat selection times will be based on MAC annual giving level and priority points within each level as of May 3, 2022. Priority to renew will be given to current season ticket holders.

For a Milan Puskar Stadium seating chart, visit WVUsports.com.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVVA News is digging deeper into conditions at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) following the death...
Girlfriend of inmate complains of overcrowded conditions at SRJ after death of inmate
Jarred Alan Knotts
Grafton man arrested for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography
tornado watch ncwv
Tornado Watch in effect for parts of NCWV
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
Bridgeport woman accused of shoplifting
Bridgeport PD trying to identify woman accused of shoplifting

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | March 23, 2022
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | March 23, 2022
Homeless Camp Displaced in Morgantown creates Backlash
Homeless Camp Displaced in Morgantown creates Backlash
Homeless Camp Displaced in Morgantown creates Backlash
Homeless Camp Displaced in Morgantown creates Backlash
WVU Helping Students with Ties to Ukraine
WVU Helping Students with Ties to Ukraine