Contracts to repaint road stripes across the state awarded

Projects to repaint road stripes in all 10 of West Virginia’s highway districts were among 11 projects award by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Thursday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Projects to repaint road stripes in all 10 of West Virginia’s highway districts were among 11 projects award by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Thursday.

The following are the contacts awarded for the road stripe repainting:

  • Highway Safety Inc. was low bidder on a project to repaint road stripes in District 1, with a bid of $1,948,250.
  • Highway Safety Inc. was also low bidder on a project to repaint road stripes in District 2, with a bid of $2,336,650.
  • The Aero-Mark Company LLC was low bidder on a project to repaint road stripes in District 3, with a bid of $1,885,000.
  • The Aero-Mark Company LLC was also low bidder on a project to repaint road stripes in District 4, with a bid of $2,767,000.
  • The Aero-Mark Company LLC was also low bidder on a project to repaint road stripes in District 5, with a bid of $2,520,000.
  • The Aero-Mark Company LLC was also low bidder on a project to repaint road stripes in District 6, with a bid of $1,722,000.
  • The Aero-Mark Company LLC was also low bidder on a project to repaint road stripes in District 7, with a bid of $2,024,000.
  • The Aero-Mark Company LLC was also low bidder on a project to repaint road stripes in District 8, with a bid of $1,792,000.
  • The Aero-Mark Company LLC was also low bidder on a project to repaint road stripes in District 9, with a bid of $1,937,000.
  • The Aero-Mark Company LLC was also low bidder on a project to repaint road stripes in District 10, with a bid of $2,421,000.

The WVDOH also awarded a contract to replace a low water crossing near Seneca Rocks.

  • Wolf Creek Contracting Company LLC was low bidder on a project to replace the low water crossing on Roy Gap Road, with a bid of $1,506,769.50. (Roads to Prosperity)

