Advertisement

Cress signs with West Virginia University track & field

Pursuing both athletics and academics at the next level
Olivia Cress
Olivia Cress(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s Olivia Cress is becoming a Mountaineer.

Cress signed with WVU’s track & field program, where she’ll run for the Mountaineers beginning in the fall.

“WVU has always been a school that I’ve gotten to cheer for ever since I was little,” Cress said. “It seemed like a good fit for me, so I decided to look more into athletics instead of just academics and I really love the vibe that the whole school had and the team had.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg excavator incident
One dead in fatal workplace accident
I-79 crash
Multiple accidents, fire happen within miles of each other on I-79
One person dead in Monongalia County fire
Robert Brockington
Clarksburg man accused of striking, stomping man’s head, leaving him on feeding tube
Chasity Wodzinski's trial started Monday.
Jury finds Chasity Wodzinski guilty in death of 5-year-old nephew

Latest News

WVU baseball
West Virginia works late to edge past Youngstown State
Rebekah Rupert
Local athletes named to Class AA girls all-state teams
Fairmont Senior boys' basketball
Fairmont community celebrates Polar Bears’ state title
Rye Gadd
Local athletes named to Class A boys all-state teams