Cress signs with West Virginia University track & field
Pursuing both athletics and academics at the next level
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s Olivia Cress is becoming a Mountaineer.
Cress signed with WVU’s track & field program, where she’ll run for the Mountaineers beginning in the fall.
“WVU has always been a school that I’ve gotten to cheer for ever since I was little,” Cress said. “It seemed like a good fit for me, so I decided to look more into athletics instead of just academics and I really love the vibe that the whole school had and the team had.”
