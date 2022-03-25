Cress signs with West Virginia University track & field

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s Olivia Cress is becoming a Mountaineer.

Cress signed with WVU’s track & field program, where she’ll run for the Mountaineers beginning in the fall.

“WVU has always been a school that I’ve gotten to cheer for ever since I was little,” Cress said. “It seemed like a good fit for me, so I decided to look more into athletics instead of just academics and I really love the vibe that the whole school had and the team had.”

