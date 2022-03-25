Advertisement

Elkins to begin tree trimming in preparation for paving work

The tree trimming is scheduled to start on Monday at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting.
(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Elkins City Hall Facebook page, Street Department personnel will be trimming trees overhanging the roadway on multiple streets.

The streets where the tree trimming will take place are scheduled for paving work in April.

The purpose of the tree trimming is to remove branches that might otherwise become caught on heavy paving equipment and be snapped or torn lose from the tree, causing damage.

Officials will release additional information about April’s paving work soon.

