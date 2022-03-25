Elkins to begin tree trimming in preparation for paving work

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Elkins City Hall Facebook page, Street Department personnel will be trimming trees overhanging the roadway on multiple streets.

The tree trimming is scheduled to start on Monday at 7:00 a.m., weather permitting.

The streets where the tree trimming will take place are scheduled for paving work in April.

The purpose of the tree trimming is to remove branches that might otherwise become caught on heavy paving equipment and be snapped or torn lose from the tree, causing damage.

Officials will release additional information about April’s paving work soon.

You can view the Facebook post below.

