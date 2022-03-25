I-68 welcome center to be closed beginning Monday

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Interstate 68 westbound Welcome Center will be closed to the public beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28.

The Welcome Center is located at mile marker 31.3.

The closure will last through Friday, April 1 at 6:00 p.m.

It will be closed for sewer system reconstruction.

During this time, the parking lot will be open for use, but the Welcome Center will be closed.

