I-68 welcome center to be closed beginning Monday

The closure will last through Friday, April 1 at 6:00 p.m.
(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Interstate 68 westbound Welcome Center will be closed to the public beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28.

The Welcome Center is located at mile marker 31.3.

It will be closed for sewer system reconstruction.

During this time, the parking lot will be open for use, but the Welcome Center will be closed.

