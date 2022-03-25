After a long and valiant struggle with several various diseases and afflictions, which had plagued her for the past two decades, Jeannette L. Anderson Brown Weaver quietly passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 23rd, 2022. The daughter of the late Thomas Harold “Jocko” Anderson Sr. and Edith Iolene Shuttlesworth Anderson, she was born into this world on August 13th, 1949. She was born and raised in Carolina, West Virginia in Marion County and was a proud West Virginian who enjoyed living in her beloved mountain state. “Lelee”, as she was affectionately known to many, was a loving, nurturing and caring mother and a proud and doting grandmother. Her kids and grandkids were her greatest treasures. An amazingly strong woman of God, her faith was founded and formed in the old Assembly of God Church on Main Street in Carolina. She was a member of the Calvary Temple Assembly of God church on Swisher Hill after the Carolina Church was relocated there in the 1970′s. She often taught teen Sunday school classes and adult Bible classes and was sought after as a teacher by other AG and Pentecostal churches in WV and VA. In later years, it pained her greatly that her body would not allow her to attend the church and services she so dearly loved; but her faith never wavered. Jeannette was a 1967 graduate of Monongah HS where, among other things, she was a majorette with the Lions marching band. She later graduated from Fairmont State College, with a nursing degree, after raising her two sons, Mike and Eric, into their teens. She was a Registered Nurse who worked ICU and CCU at Fairmont General, United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, WV and at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. She also co-owned and operated Beach Buns Inc, a small sandwich, pepperoni roll and ice-cream shop in Myrtle Beach, with her best friend and nursing colleague, Susan Millione. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Delmas Cleveland Brown, who was killed in an automobile accident on 15 April, 1985. They were married in Winchester, VA on Oct 17th, 1966. She was also preceded in death by two brothers; Thomas Harold “Jocko” Anderson Jr in 2003 and Jock Allen “Tiny” Anderson in 2020. She was also preceded in death by one daughter in law, Martha Marie Mayfield Brown in 2011, and one great-grand daughter, Evelyn Rose Brooks in 2021. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Harry David Weaver of Coons Run Community in Marion County. She is also survived by her two sons, whom she had with her first husband Delmas Brown, and one step-son by her surviving husband David Weaver. They are Mikael Yaron (formerly Wm M Brown) and his wife Adi Yaron of Elizabeth, Eric Charles Brown and his wife Susan Kubiet Brown of Pleasant Valley and David Allen Weaver of Fairmont. She will be greatly missed by her 3 grandchildren as well: Lauren MacKenzie Brown, Tamar Anderson-Brown Yaron and Shiloh Avishai Yaron. Additionally, she is also survived by four brothers and a sister: Charles E Anderson and his wife Trudy Domico Anderson of Fairmont, Deloris J Anderson Hardesty and her husband James “Huley” Hardesty of Worthington, Thomas Yokum and his wife Karen Mathews Yokum of Monongah, Terry N Anderson and his wife Debbie Hess Anderson of Helens Run, and John D Anderson of Davenport, Iowa. Also surviving her are numerous loving nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Ave. in Fairmont, is in charge of the arrangements. A public viewing will be held at Calvary Temple Church from 2pm – 8pm on Monday March, 28th. The pre-interment service will be on Tuesday, March 29th at Calvary Temple Church at 10:00 a.m. and will be immediately followed by a graveside service at Parrish Run Cemetery in Teverbaugh near Worthington. Rev. Timothy L. Shuttlesworth, cousin of the deceased, will be officiating the services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com. Per Jeannette’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, if one wishes, donations can be made to “The Foundation for the Welfare of Holocaust Victims” at www.k-shoa.org

