Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 25, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be cloudy and cool, as the back-end of Wednesday’s system drags in cool air and moisture from the northwest into our region. This afternoon, skies will be cloudy, but barring an isolated sprinkle, we should be dry. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, it will be a cool afternoon. Tonight, a weak cold front pushes in from the northwest, bringing cooler air, as well as more moisture, into our area. As a result, skies will be cloudy, with rain showers in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountains. Any leftover rain turns into light snow tomorrow morning, as temperatures dip into the mid-30s. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, making temperatures feel much colder. Overall, it will be a cold night, with some rain/snow mix. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be cloudy, and temperatures will be above-freezing, in the low-40s at times. Because of this, we could see rain/snow mix in the lowlands as well, although it will just be snow showers in the mountains. Not much snow is expected in the lowlands, and most of the accumulation will be in the mountains, as the mountains will be cold enough to sustain it. Still, some showers could produce moderate snowfall at times, which could cause lower-than-nomral visibility. Winds will come from the northwest at 10-20 mph, making our temperatures feel much cooler. Overall, tomorrow will be chilly, with snow showers in the area. These snow showers will continue into Sunday morning, especially in the mountains. It’s not until the afternoon that they leave. By the time they do, we’ll likely see trace amounts to 1″ of snow in the lowlands and over 4″ of snow in the mountains. Because this snow will accumulate over a couple of days, no alerts are out, but do be aware of slick spots on some roads at times.

Then we start next week with highs in the low-40s on Monday, before we warm up in the middle of the week. However, towards the middle of the week, more rain showers, and maybe even a few thunderstorms (although it’s too early to tell) will push into our area. In short, today will be cool and cloudy, this weekend will be chilly, with snow showers in the area, and we warm up next week, with more rain coming.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, especially in the afternoon. A few light sprinkles push through our area, so a few raindrops are expected. Barring that, however, we mostly stay dry. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s, feeling cooler because of the winds. Overall, a gray, cool afternoon. High: 51.

Tonight: We start with cloudy skies and a few light sprinkles, but overnight, more rain and snow showers push into the area. They then fully transition to snow as we head into the early-morning hours. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-30s, feeling colder. Overall, expect a chilly night, with some snow. Low: 35.

Saturday: Skies will be cloudy, and rain/snow mix will push in throughout the day. Most of the rain/snow mix will be in the lowlands, with snow showers in the mountains. Not much precipitation expected, but some showers could be on the heavier side, which affects visibility. So be aware of that in your travels. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-40s, feeling much cooler because of the winds. Overall, tomorrow will be chilly, with snow showers at times. High: 42.

Sunday: Skies will be cloudy, and we will see a few isolated snow showers. Most of the snow showers will be in the mountains, and they dry out by the afternoon. Between tomorrow and Sunday, we’ll like receive trace amounts to 1″ of snow in the lowlands, and over 2″ to 4″ in the mountains. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, the gray, chilly conditions continue in the afternoon. High: 38.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.