Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | March 25, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! Today was much colder than the past week, with most high temperatures failing to get any higher than the mid-40s. Precipitation makes its way into the area tonight, beginning as rain in the lowlands but snow in the mountains. Temperatures will fall to around freezing tomorrow morning, changing any rain into snow. Precipitation continues throughout Saturday, but will be on-and-off showers. Highs in the lowlands will rise to the low 40s by the afternoon, changing snow to a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds can also be expected Saturday, as high as 25-35 mph for the entire area. This could cause a few snow squalls across the area, which is a sudden burst of snow and wind causing whiteout conditions. This is especially dangerous while on the roads, so if you find yourself driving when a snow squall hits, it’s best to pull over and wait it out, as snow squalls are short in duration. Saturday night, lowlands see a bit of a break from precipitation, but mountains continue to see snowfall. More light, isolated snow showers return across the area overnight into Sunday morning, with low temperatures all in the 20s. By Sunday afternoon, most precipitation will be done for the lowlands, and a few hours later, that extends to the mountains as well. When all is said and done, by the end of the weekend most of the lowlands won’t see more than an inch of accumulation. Western mountain ridges are more likely to see accumulation between 2-5 inches, and for the highest elevations, more than 5 inches of snow is possible. The National Weather Service has placed Tucker, Randolph, eastern Preston, and eastern Webster counties under a Winter Weather Advisory from 2am tonight through 2am tomorrow night. Monday will be much calmer but still chilly, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures struggling to break 40 degrees across the area. Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures a little warmer in the upper 40s, but Wednesday’s temperatures shoot up to the 70s with a few rain showers.

Tonight: Rain showers changing over to snow. Low: 34

Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix and gusty winds. High: 42

Sunday: AM snow showers and gusty winds. High: 37

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 40

