Liberty’s Lowe signs with Glenville State cross country

Able to pursue program of interest and continue in her sport
Sara Lowe
Sara Lowe
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty’s Sarah Lowe has been running for a long time. Now, running is taking her to Glenville State University.

Lowe signed with the Pioneers’ cross country program, ensuring she is able to continue in the sport she loves and pursue an academic program that is important to her.

“I’ve been running since middle school and I’ve always kept with it. It’s one of my favorite sports I’ve done,” Lowe said. “Being able to keep running will be a lot of fun because I’ve always enjoyed it, it keeps you in shape and I’m wondering to see where I get to go with it.”

