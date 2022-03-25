Local athletes named to Class AA boys all-state teams
Four between first, second and honorable mention
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four boys’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AA all-state teams Friday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.
First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.
FIRST TEAM:
Corey Boulden, South Harrison
SECOND TEAM:
Ethan Haught, Ritchie County
HONORABLE MENTION:
Noah Burnside, South Harrison
DJ Coomes, Braxton County
