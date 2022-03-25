Advertisement

Local athletes named to Class AA boys all-state teams

Four between first, second and honorable mention
Corey Boulden
Corey Boulden(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four boys’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AA all-state teams Friday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.

FIRST TEAM:

Corey Boulden, South Harrison

SECOND TEAM:

Ethan Haught, Ritchie County

HONORABLE MENTION:

Noah Burnside, South Harrison

DJ Coomes, Braxton County

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
I-79 crash
Multiple accidents, fire happen within miles of each other on I-79
Two men wanted by the West Virginia State Police for murder was arrested on Wednesday in...
Men wanted for W.Va. murder arrested in Ohio
One person dead in Monongalia County fire
Robert Brockington
Clarksburg man accused of striking, stomping man’s head, leaving him on feeding tube

Latest News

Sara Lowe
Liberty’s Lowe signs with Glenville State cross country
Travis Hardwick
Two East Fairmont athletes take it to the next level
Olivia Cress
Cress signs with West Virginia University track & field
WVU baseball
West Virginia works late to edge past Youngstown State