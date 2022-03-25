Local athletes named to Class AA boys all-state teams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four boys’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AA all-state teams Friday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below.

FIRST TEAM:

Corey Boulden, South Harrison

SECOND TEAM:

Ethan Haught, Ritchie County

HONORABLE MENTION:

Noah Burnside, South Harrison

DJ Coomes, Braxton County

