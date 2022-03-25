Local veterans gearing up to help Ukraine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two local veterans are gearing up to help Ukraine.

Local Veterans Alex Shay and Devin Morgan saw the issues going on in Ukraine and knew they needed to help.

“I was definitely wanting to take a group of veterans that knew what they were doing,” said Morgan. “So, then it slowly turned into if we are going there, we might as well take supplies that they need as well.”

After Morgan made this decision, he reached out to Alex Shay about putting together a plan, so Shay got to work.

“I didn’t know where to begin, so I just started reaching out to incredible people, most notably Dr. Schmit. She’s incredible. She helped me make some important contacts and Mon Health. Mon General has just gone above and beyond to help us.”

Over the past few weeks, they have been collecting medical supplies.

Mon Health has been one of the biggest supporters of this effort, donating over $10,000 worth of supplies.

Morgan says they have been such a big help they almost couldn’t transfer all the supplies they received.

“When we went to Mon, we came with what we thought was a large enough truck. It was not a large enough truck.”

Now that they have received all this, the next challenge is transporting the supplies to Ukraine, and for them to get to the country themselves.

But once they get to the war-torn country, Morgan says their goal is simple.

“To save as many people as possible. To help people and to save as many people as people.”

They say they’re ready to get out there and help.

“So, war never changes but one thing is going to change. West Virginia is going to send help in Ukraine. I can’t wait. A lot of people need assistance, and we have a special skillset so we can assist.”

