Men wanted for W.Va. murder arrested in Ohio

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men wanted by the West Virginia State Police for murder were arrested on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio, according to Captain Maddy of the WVSP.

On Tuesday, March 8 at approximately 5:20 p.m., troopers with the Mason County Detachment and deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department responded to a suspicious death call on Carson Road near Mason, West Virginia. A deceased male was discovered at the scene.

On Wednesday, March 9, the victim in this investigation was positively identified as John Michael Gomez, age 30 from Middleport, Ohio. This case was investigated as a homicide.

On Wednesday, March 10, 2022, Corporal Allen obtained 1st Degree Murder Warrants in Mason County for Bobby Lee Woolford, age 32 of Cleveland, Ohio and Rikki Lynn Parsons-Wise, age 24 of Racine, Ohio.

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Rikki Lynn Parsons-Wise was arrested by the Cleveland Ohio Police Department on the murder warrant issued in West Virginia. Bobby Lee Woolford is also in custody in Cleveland on unrelated charges from Ohio.

Bobby Woolford will be extradited back to West Virginia once his charges in Ohio are satisfied.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the WV State Police at 304-675-0850.

