Therapy dogs coming to three area schools

In the coming months, four schools in West Virginia will be getting a therapy dog, including three in north central West Virginia.
(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice announced on Friday that therapy dogs will be placed in schools across the state in the new “Friends for Paws” program.

Those schools are Buckhannon Academy, Lewis County High School and Green Bank Elementary-Middle School in Pocahontas County.

“Friends for Paws” aims to lower anxiety and help ease the pain kids have felt over the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These dogs are able to alleviate stress and anxiety, and do a lot of really great, great work,” Gov. Justice said. “You know, the great beauty of a dog - and you see it a lot in Babydog, she makes us smile. And she loves everybody! And that’s what we hope to do with these dogs.”

While therapy dogs will be going to four schools in the coming months, more therapy dogs will soon make their way to more schools across the state.

