Tommy Vandergrift, 84, of Bridgeport, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home. He was born on April 11, 1937, in Fairmont, WV; the son of the late Leonard Vandergrift and Grace (Biddle) Vandergrift. Tommy loved spending time with his family. He always enjoyed cutting the grass, watching TV, and listening to Blue Grass music. Tommy is survived by his sister, Helen (Vandergrift) Little of Bridgeport; his two sisters-in-law, Pam Vandergrift, and Charlotte Vandergrift both of Grafton; his two nieces, Rhonda Moran and her husband, Jeff, and Sandra Cunningham and her husband, Tony; his two nephews, Brian Vandergrift and his wife, Melissa of Grafton, and Jason Vandergrift and his wife, Angie of Shinnston. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his three brothers, Clarence Vandergrift, Avery Vandergrift, and Darrell Vandergrift; and his brother-in-law, Gary Little. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Alan Rosenberger, officiating. Interment will follow at Janes Memorial Cemetery, Taylor County. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

