Two East Fairmont athletes take it to the next level

Hardwick (Potomac State) and Duckworth (Glenville State) sign to their respective sports
Travis Hardwick
Travis Hardwick(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont has two more athletes pursuing opportunities in college.

The Bees’ Travis Hardwick signed with Potomac State College men’s soccer, a program he believes he can grow in over the next two years, and joins many other local athletes as a Catamount.

“Some of them I’ve played with or played against since we’re all from the same area. It made my decision a lot easier since I knew a lot of people going there,” Hardwick said. “I hope that I will be helpful to the program and help it grow. Coach Patrick has done a really good job once he restarted it.”

Savannah Duckworth has been a competitive gymnast for most of her life, but is now pursuing acrobatics & tumbling at Glenville State University.

“It just seems like a really positive and collective environment. I just feel really good about it,” Duckworth said. “I feel like I’m involved and I’m already a part of the team and I’m not even there yet.”

