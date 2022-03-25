Victim of fatal Monongalia County fire identified

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the person killed in a structure fire on Snake Hill Road on Wednesday.

Officials confirmed to 5 News that Sharon Cale, 76, of Morgantown, died in the fire.

According to the State Fire Marshal, family members and neighbors attempted to rescue Cale from the burning home but were unsuccessful before crews arrived.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental with the cause being cited as faulty structure-related wiring.

The fire broke out just before noon near the Monongalia and Preston County line along Snake Hill Road.

Officials said crews from the Masontown and Brookhaven Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire and had it under control within minutes of arrival.

For prior coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.