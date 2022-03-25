Advertisement

Victim of fatal Monongalia County fire identified

this is an image depicting a fire truck
this is an image depicting a fire truck(MGN Online)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the person killed in a structure fire on Snake Hill Road on Wednesday.

Officials confirmed to 5 News that Sharon Cale, 76, of Morgantown, died in the fire.

According to the State Fire Marshal, family members and neighbors attempted to rescue Cale from the burning home but were unsuccessful before crews arrived.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental with the cause being cited as faulty structure-related wiring.

The fire broke out just before noon near the Monongalia and Preston County line along Snake Hill Road.

Officials said crews from the Masontown and Brookhaven Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire and had it under control within minutes of arrival.

For prior coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
I-79 crash
Multiple accidents, fire happen within miles of each other on I-79
One person dead in Monongalia County fire
Robert Brockington
Clarksburg man accused of striking, stomping man’s head, leaving him on feeding tube
Chasity Wodzinski's trial started Monday.
Jury finds Chasity Wodzinski guilty in death of 5-year-old nephew

Latest News

Therapy dogs coming to three area schools
Men wanted for W.Va. murder arrested in Ohio
Men wanted for W.Va. murder arrested in Ohio
I-68 welcome center to be closed beginning Monday
Two men wanted by the West Virginia State Police for murder was arrested on Wednesday in...
Men wanted for W.Va. murder arrested in Ohio